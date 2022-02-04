New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Nicki Minaj, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing ROSALÍA, Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby - “Do We Have A Problem?”
Nicki Minaj is back on her collaboration run with a new feature from Lil Baby called “Do We Have A Problem?”
This new track was announced with a hotline (213-523-7762) where Minaj asked fans to present any problems they were facing. This is the first drop from Nicki sincer her 2018 album, Queen, though she’s done plenty of features since.
2. Jennifer Lopez and Maluma - “Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)”
Today, global superstar Jennifer Lopez and Latin world-wide artist Maluma announced the release of their film Marry Me’s highly anticipated soundtrack.
Earlier this week, the co-stars released the film’s official title track, “Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)” to their fans worldwide. Tonight, Lopez and Maluma will perform “Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet)” live, for the first time ever, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
3. YG ft. J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo - “Scared Money”
YG has enlisted the help of J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo for his new song “Scared Money,” which comes with a music video directed by Drew Kirsch.
This is YG’s first single since October’s “Sign Language.” His latest solo album, 4Real 4Real, came out in 2019.
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Black Summer”
In preparation for their new album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the first single and music video, “Black Summer.”
“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” the band said in a statement. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.”
5. $NOT & A$AP Rocky - “Doja”
$NOT just dropped the video for his new single “Doja” featuring A$AP Rocky, which is off his upcoming album Ethereal.
Directed by HIDJI, the video closes with Rocky gazing out at a mural of Virgil Abloh and A$AP Yams, as the music fades to one of the more ethereal tracks on $NOT‘s upcoming album. Ethereal, his third studio album, is set to drop on February 11.
