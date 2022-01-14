New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Camilo, Farina, Don Omar, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Don Omar, Sebatián Yatra, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from The Weeknd, Sebastián Yatra, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kim Loaiza, Roddy Ricch, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Grupo Firme, and more
1. Winsin, Camilo, Los Legendarios - “Buenos Días”
Puerto Rican rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Wisin teams up with award-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo and the renowned production team of Los Legendarios to treat us to their refreshing new single: “Buenos Días.”
Their first collaboration perfectly blends the signature sounds of the two singers, with Camilo delivering another standout vocal performance while Wisin raps and sings in his inimitable style.
2. Farruko feat. White Star - “Embalao”
Farruko is taking 2022 to the club with the video for “Embalao” feat. White Star, a track off of his critically acclaimed album, LA 167.
“Embalao” means to maintain the perfect buzz, and Farruko, White Star and producer J. Cross do just that with this song as they remind you to live like it’s your last night on earth over a thumping house beat.
3. Don Omar - “Sincero”
Following the success of “Flow HP” and “Se menea,” Don Omar has released his third single, “Sincero” along with an accompanying music video.
“This song tells the story of a man who is vulnerable when he loses his partner, and she does not give him hope to come back,” Don Omar says about the track. “When one goes through a situation of heartbreak, it is when we are most susceptible, and we do not mind openly showing our feelings to let that person know how much we need them.”
4. Sebastián Yatra, Justin Quiles, L-Gante - “Regresé”
We’re only two weeks into 2022, and Sebastián Yatra has already racked up more than 70 million streams of his music this year.
For his latest release, the bilingual, multi-talented artist has teamed up with Justin Quiles and L-Gante for “Regresé.” This comes following last week’s release of “Amor Pasajero,” both songs which will appear on the Colombian singer’s forthcoming album, Dharma.
5. Yubeili feat. Rvfv & Hozwal - “Perdón Que Llamé (3am)”
“Perdón Que Llamé (3am)” is about exactly what it sounds like from the name: getting drunk and calling that special someone late at night to let them know you miss them.
This song is the debut single from Mexican telenovela actor Yubeili under Saban Music Group, getting some help from Rvfv and Hozwal for the ambitious endeavor.
6. Farina - “Adicta Al Perreo”
Farina is starting the year off strong with her latest single “Adicta Al Perreo.” Following an incredibly successful 2021, this new single is a fun and lively reggaeton track that exemplifies the Colombian-born rapper’s vocal prowess and solidifies her as one of reggateon’s most dominant female forces.
“Last year was a milestone year for me in my career and I hope to continue that momentum in 2022,” said Farina. “I am super excited to release “Adicta Al Perreo,” and I can’t wait to share my upcoming projects with my fans.”
7. Sofia Carson - “LOUD”
8. Calacote, Akapellah, Jessy Terrero - “Intercambio”
9. Shawn Mendes - “It’ll Be Okay”
10. J.I.D (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate) - “Surround Sound”
11. Cordae - From a Birds Eye View
12. Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!