New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Camilo, Farina, Don Omar, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Don Omar, Sebatián Yatra, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Winsin, Camilo, Los Legendarios - “Buenos Días”

Puerto Rican rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Wisin teams up with award-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo and the renowned production team of Los Legendarios to treat us to their refreshing new single: “Buenos Días.”

Their first collaboration perfectly blends the signature sounds of the two singers, with Camilo delivering another standout vocal performance while Wisin raps and sings in his inimitable style.

2. Farruko feat. White Star - “Embalao”

Farruko is taking 2022 to the club with the video for “Embalao” feat. White Star, a track off of his critically acclaimed album, LA 167.

“Embalao” means to maintain the perfect buzz, and Farruko, White Star and producer J. Cross do just that with this song as they remind you to live like it’s your last night on earth over a thumping house beat.

3. Don Omar - “Sincero”

Following the success of “Flow HP” and “Se menea,” Don Omar has released his third single, “Sincero” along with an accompanying music video.

“This song tells the story of a man who is vulnerable when he loses his partner, and she does not give him hope to come back,” Don Omar says about the track. “When one goes through a situation of heartbreak, it is when we are most susceptible, and we do not mind openly showing our feelings to let that person know how much we need them.”