New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kim Loaiza, Roddy Ricch, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Kim Loaiza, Roddy Ricch, Farruko, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Kim Loaiza - “YA NO SOMOS”

Internet sensation turned music industry susperstar Kim Loaiza just released her latest single: “YA NO SOMOS.”

While the official video for “YA NO SOMOS” was published just two days ago, someone leaked the song earlier and upsetting the artist. Kim took to social media to ask for help, urging fans to “give love” to the song on Spotify and YouTube. Obviously, that worked, as the music video has already amassed over 6 million views.

2. Farruko & Lenier - “La Bendición”

Farruko is giving us all a reason to celebrate life with the newly released video for “La Bendición” ft. Lenier.

Off his critically acclaimed album LA 167, “La Bendición” is a joyous salsa that reminds you to live life to the fullest and keep loved ones closest to you, as both artists sing on the chorus “Yo, no pararé, voy a seguir gozando, que aquí se vive una sola vez” (I won’t stop, I’m going to keep enjoying life, because you only live once).

3. Roddy Ricch - Live Life Fast

More than two years after the release of his chart-topping debut album, Roddy Ricch is back with his highly-anticipated sophomore project, Live Life Fast.

The 25-song project is packed with huge guest appearances, with Roddy performing alongside Future, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley. The album also includes the Mustard-produced “Late at Night, a single that’s already reachde No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.