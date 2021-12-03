New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Eladio Carrión, SZA, Ariana Grande, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Eladio Carrión, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Eladio Carrión - Sauce Boyz II

Following collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, Eladio Carrión has released his latest project: Sauce Boyz II.

Sauce Boyz II includes 22 unreleased songs, which represent a captivating exploration of distinct genres, from Trap, Reggaeton and Hip Hop, to the rhythms and melodies of the Synthwave, Electro Pop and Drill, creating innovative sounds that transcend new creative levels. The project features appearances from Arcángel, Bizarrap, Duki, Jay Wheeler, Jon Z, Karol G, Luar La L, Rels B, Sech, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, and even a small, surprise snippet from Carrion’s friend Bad Bunny.

“For me, this is the most important album of my career,” Eladio said. “You can see my musical maturity in the production, lyrics, theme, and variety... I consider it the best album of my life and one of the projects I am most proud.”

2. Blxst - “About You”

Coming off of powerhouse collaborations with artists including Nas and Snoop Dogg, the soulful, R&B powerhouse Blxst is back with “About You,” the artist’s first solo release since his breakout project, No Love Lost.

“‘About You’ is a song about ignoring outside opinions when it comes to making a commitment,” says Blxst of the record. “Everyone has their own unique version of what love is defined as, but as long as you and your loved one are in sync, nothing else should matter.”

3. Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi - “Just Look Up”

Republic Records just announced a December 10th release for Don’t Look Up, the self-titled soundtrack from the Netflix film.

The soundtrack includes the brand-new track, “Just Look Up” featuring Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who star in the film—and perform the song—as pop music power couple Riley Bina and DJ Chello.