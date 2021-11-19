New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Adele, Anitta, Anuel AA, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Adele, Anitta, Jhay Cortez, Doja Cat, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Adele - 30

Adele’s highly-anticipated album 30 is finally out, marking the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has released a project since 2015. The album is dedicated to her son and documents her emotions throughout her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki.

“It‘s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele said about the project. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I‘m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

2. Anuel AA, Myke Towers & Jhay Cortez - “Súbelo”

Some of the biggest names in reggaeton have come together once again for what’s sure to be a chart-topping smash hit.

Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and Jhay Cortez are all together on their latest single, “Súbelo.” The music video for the track shows the artists playing a game of baseball before celebrating as the 2021 World Champions, matching the celebratory nature of the song.

3. Eladio Carrión, Jay Wheeler - “Alejarme de Ti”

Fresh off of their appearance at this year’s Latin Grammys--where both artists appeared onstage for a presentation and a performance, respectively--Eladio Carrión and Jay Wheeler have united for their latest track, “Alejarme de Ti.”

As two of the biggest names in Latin Music, these Puerto Rican powerhouses are heating things up with their new collaboration, just in time for the cold weather. When posting about the track on Instagram, Wheeler thanked his “hermano” Carrión while also saying, “this song will always be one of my favorites.”