New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Tainy, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Big Sean, Paloma Mami, Ozuna, and more
Maluma and Steve Aoki get sexy and dark on their latest collaboration ‘Maldad’
J Balvin’s ‘Rojo’ video tells the tragic story of true love and fatherhood
1. Myke Towers, Camila Cabello, and Tainy - “Oh Na Na”
On the heels of her latest release, “Don’t Go Yet,” multi-platinum singer/songwriter Camila Cabello has partnered up with superstar Myke Towers and critically-acclaimed producer Tainy on her new song, “Oh Na Na.”
The high-energy song mixes English and Spanish and was written by Tainy, Camila Cabello, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Kotecha, Alejandro Borrero, Ivanni Rodríguez, Myke Towers and Rickard Goranssonand. Cabello’s upcoming album, Familia, is coming soon.
2. Nicki Nicole and Rauw Alejandro - “Sabe”
Argentine rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Nicole continues to expand her genre-dexterity with rapid fire releases leading up to her album “Parte De Mi,” which dropped on October 28.
The latest release from the highly-anticipated album is a fresh new single titled “Sabe” with Rauw Alejandro, produced by Evlay, Mauro de Tommaso and Caleb Calloway. The release is accompanied by an official video directed by Gustavo Camacho.
3. Eladio Carrión - “Cuarentena”
International artist and rapper Eladio Carrión just premiered his new single, “Cuarentena.” Continuously raising his creative character to new transcendental levels, the artist manages to translate his most vulnerable experiences into a captivating musical piece of reggaeton rhythms, which will undoubtedly intimately resonate with all of his fans.
“Cuarentena” was written by Carrión in its entirety and is a song that expresses the melancholy of the end of a romantic relationship.
4. Guaynaa - La Republica
Latin-GRAMMY nominated artist Guaynaa has released his debut freshman album La Republica along with the official music video for his single, “Chikitita” featuring El Alfa.
The 16-track album features a variety of fusions that seamlessly blend a variety of genres and collaborations that include: El Alfa and Play-N-Skillz, Poupie, Servando and Florentino, Los Angeles Azules, India Martinez and Noel Schajris.
5. Baby Tate - “Pedi”
Atlanta rapper, singer, and actress Baby Tate is celebrating her signing to Warner Records with “Pedi,” her major label debut. The high-energy, fast-talking single comes with a fittingly hilarious music video, which perfectly protrays Tate’s beloved personality.
6. Farruko - “PEPAS” Remix EP with Benny Benassi, David Guetta, Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto
7. BLESSD x JUSTIN QUILES x LENNY TAVAREZ - “MEDALLO”
8. JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Koffee, Seal & Many More - The Harder They Fall Soundtrack
9. Anuel AA - “Dictadura”
10. Lil Uzi Vert - “Demon High”
11. Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Durk - “Loyal To A Fault”