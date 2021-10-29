New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Tainy, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Myke Towers, Camila Cabello, and Tainy - “Oh Na Na”

On the heels of her latest release, “Don’t Go Yet,” multi-platinum singer/songwriter Camila Cabello has partnered up with superstar Myke Towers and critically-acclaimed producer Tainy on her new song, “Oh Na Na.”

The high-energy song mixes English and Spanish and was written by Tainy, Camila Cabello, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Kotecha, Alejandro Borrero, Ivanni Rodríguez, Myke Towers and Rickard Goranssonand. Cabello’s upcoming album, Familia, is coming soon.

2. Nicki Nicole and Rauw Alejandro - “Sabe”

Argentine rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Nicole continues to expand her genre-dexterity with rapid fire releases leading up to her album “Parte De Mi,” which dropped on October 28.

The latest release from the highly-anticipated album is a fresh new single titled “Sabe” with Rauw Alejandro, produced by Evlay, Mauro de Tommaso and Caleb Calloway. The release is accompanied by an official video directed by Gustavo Camacho.

3. Eladio Carrión - “Cuarentena”

International artist and rapper Eladio Carrión just premiered his new single, “Cuarentena.” Continuously raising his creative character to new transcendental levels, the artist manages to translate his most vulnerable experiences into a captivating musical piece of reggaeton rhythms, which will undoubtedly intimately resonate with all of his fans.

“Cuarentena” was written by Carrión in its entirety and is a song that expresses the melancholy of the end of a romantic relationship.