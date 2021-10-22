New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Big Sean, Paloma Mami, Ozuna, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Big Sean, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Big Sean - “What A Life”
Big Sean is back with a surprise new single in collaboration with Hit-Boy. This song is titled “What a Life,” which follows his previous Hit-Boy collaborations from the earlier this year, Babyface Ray’s “It Ain’t My Fault” and Freddie Gibbs’ “4 Thangs.” The rapper’s latest single also comes with a music video directed by Joe Weil, which features Sean covered in bees.
“In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s**t 😂.”
2. Sebastián Yatra - “Tacones Rojos”
Sebastián Yatra is back with another wave of fresh music with his latest new pop single, “Tacones Rojos.” He released the track alongside a playful video, which sees the Latin pop star alongside Spanish actress Clara Galle, filmed in the Fernan Nuñez Palace in Madrid.
Outside of making new music, Yatra has been showcasing his charismatic stage presence as the special guest on select dates of Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s North American tour, which included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.
3. DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA of BLACKPINK - “SG”
Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake just release his latest single, “SG” featuring Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BLACKPINK. The track unites artists across three continents and four countries on one worldwide anthem.
The track also arrives with a blockbuster music video directed by DJ Snake’s frequent collaborator, Colin Tilley. The pair have worked together on a multitude of videos over the span of their careers, all of which combine to well over 3 billion views and counting.
4. Fuego X Manuel Turizo X Duki - “UNA VAINA LOCA”
Following the global success of “UNA VAINA LOCA‘’, Fuego has released a fresh new take of one of his biggest songs to date, in celebration of the mega-hit’s ten year anniversary.
Fusing afrobeats of the early 2000’s with the classic feel of Caribbean mambo, Fuego has teamed up with Manuel Turizo and Duki to deliver a modern edition of this influential track.
5. Paloma Mami - “Cosas De La Vida”
Today, rising artist Paloma Mami is back with “Cosas De La Vida,” her first single off her upcoming album. The song comes on the heels of Paloma Mami’s recent Latin GRAMMY nomination for “Best New Artist.”
The track is about not being together with your soulmate and the constant wonder of if you will find your way back to one another. Paloma Mami also released an official music video alongside the song, which she co-directed.
6. Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso - “Pa Mis Muchachas”
7. Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd - “Moth To A Flame”
8. Ricardo Arjona - “De la Ilusión al Miedo”
9. Quavo featuring Yung Miami - “Strub Tha Ground”
10. Malu Trevejo and Laur Lal - “COMPLICADO”
11. Jack Harlow featuring Static Major & Bryson Tiller - “Luv Is Dro”
12. Fuerza Regida - “Descansando”
13. El Alfa “El Jefe” x Dowba Montana x MarkB - “Tamo En Hoja”