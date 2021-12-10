New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Grupo Firme, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. If you’ve got some gaps in your playlist and you’re looking to get into some different stuff before next year’s Spotify Wrapped, look no further--today is jam packed with big drops. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Rauw Alejandro, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Grupo Firme & Maluma - “Cada Quien”

In the eyes of many, Maluma can do no wrong, even when he’s exploring a completely different genre.

The Colombian superstar teamed up with Grupo Firme this week for an unexpected collaboration titled, “Cada Quien.” The norteña/banda supergroup dropped their latest song Tuesday, Dec. 7, marking the first time they’ve collaborated with an urbano artist.

“We got a video from Maluma saying hello and asking when we’d work together. I mean, how could we say no to Maluma,” Firme’s Jhonny Caz told Billboard. “We were thrilled and started coordinating everything. It all came together in a matter of days.”

2. Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone - “Desesperados”

Fresh off of his big win at the Latin Grammys and nomination at the Grammys, breakout Latin music sensation Rauw Alejandro just dropped a new track with Chencho Corleone: “Desesperados.”

As the singer unvelied his new album art for his No. 1 album, VICE VERSA, he also revealed this new song will replace track #4 on the project. The single was released alongside a new music video, which stars both Rauw and Corleone.

3. J. Balvin - “F40”

No matter what else is going on in the world, you can always count on J. Balvin pumping out new content week after week.

This Friday, the reggaetonero dropped a new video for his song, “F40.” The video comes alongside the announcement for the upcoming deluxe edition of his recent album, Jose, which originally dropped back in September.