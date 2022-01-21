New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Christina Aguilera, Paper Route Empire, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Christina Aguilera, Kany Garcia, Sebastián Yatra, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Christina Aguilera - La Fuerza

This week, Christina Aguilera released her first Spanish-language music in more than 20 years, La Fuerza. The six-track EP includes previously released tracks “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” “Somos Nada,” and her track with Ozuna, “Santo.”

“It’s the first of three chapters,” Aguilera told Apple Music of La Fuerza. “When I went to Miami for the beginning of last year I just fell in love with music all over again, and how can you not. I just dove really deep into the world of the best Latin producers and musicians and singers and writers and I just really just let myself go and it didn’t feel like any ego involved and any awkwardness, it just felt so good. It truly was a labor of love.”

She continued, “And so we ended up with so much material that I was like what are we going to do, we have enough for like three albums. So we decided to condense some of it and release it into three different chapters, which you will continue to hear into 2022. There‘s more to come, but La Fuerza is the first chapter of three different musical episodes.

2. Paper Route Empire - Long Live Dolph

Fans and fellow rappers continue to mourn the loss of Memphis legend Young Dolph--so, what better way to honor his legacy than with music?

Following the Key Glock’s heartfelt tribute to his cousin titled, “Proud” Paper Route Empire rappers Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, Paper Route Woo, Joddy Badass, Snupe Bandz, Chitana, and Big Moochie Grape have come together to deliver the Long Live Dolph compilation project in honor of the late legend.

3. Sebastián Yatra - “Melancólicos Anónimos”

Sebastián Yatra is back once again with his final single ahead of his highly-anticipated forthcoming album Dharma, which is dropping next week. This new track, “Melancólicos Anónimos” features the Colombian crooner singing about the ups and downs of a breakup, which he also explores in the music video.

“The video is a conversation with my psychologist,” Yatra says of the visual. “It starts off with a TV advertising jingle from a psychologist announcing that people should call her to heal their broken hearts. The video is literally that.”