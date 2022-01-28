New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Sebastián Yatra, Nicky Jam, Eladio Carrión, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Eladio Carrión, Jon Z, Anuel AA, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Sebastián Yatra - Dharma
Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra has officially dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, Dharma.
“Dharma is part of life’s journey.” Sebastián writes about the album. “It is destiny. It is natural. It flows and it’s what is meant to be. It’s about accepting reality and receiving life for what it is. Dharma is a gift. The good, the bad, the happy, and the sad are depicted in the music. Although some songs are sad and others speak from happiness, they are all a part of our existence and love.”
2. Jon Z, Eladio Carrión - “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies”
Today, Jon Z grows his catalogue by releasing his latest track “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies” alongside Eladio Carrión, a track that highlights living a bougie lifestyle.
This is not the first time that Jon Z and Eladio Carrión have collaborated, proving they have a natural creative fluidity when teaming up. The Puerto Rican artists were able to get fan approval of the single prior to its release by having leaked a snippet of the audio a week before on their social media. Their followers instantly connected with the song, reassuring both Jon Z and Eladio that “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies” is their next trap anthem.
3. Nicky Jam - “Ojos Rojos”
Reggaeton megastar Nicky Jam released is back with his newest release, “Ojos Rojos.” In the song, Nicky is singing to a girl who’s in a bad relationship where she’s constantly crying and left with red eyes, and he wants her to end it.
4. PARTYNEXTDOOR & OG Parker - “No Fuss”
Producer OG Parker and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR just released their new single, “No Fuss.” With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Parker and PARTYNEXTDOOR have come together to create the ultimate break up to make up anthem.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the most iconic artists of my generation but this collaboration is very special to me,” Parker said. “It was always a goal of mine to work with Party and after the numerous records we’ve touched on I knew adding him to my album was a no brainer.”
5. Cosculluela x Tego Calderón - “CHAMBEAN”
Two idols and pillars of the urban genre, Cosculluela and Tego Calderón, have come together in their new single “Chambean.”
This track is an epic collaboration in which Cosculluela returns to his beginnings making reference to White Lion Records, his acclaimed album Blanco Perla, and to one of his greatest hits “Prrrum.” After two years without releasing music, “Chambean” marks the return to the music scene of Tego Calderón, who brings his unique style to the new song, taking the single to another level.
6. Benny The Butcher featuring J. Cole - “Johnny P’s Caddy”
With his first project of 2022, Benny The Butcher is taking it back to where his superstardom originated, with the fourth installment of his influential Tana Talk series with Tana Talk 4.
In a true return to form, Benny tapped The Alchemist and Daringer to once again handle all of the production for Tana Talk 4 and along with the announcement of his new project, Benny has also released TT4’s first single and video, “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which features J. Cole and is produced by The Alchemist.
7. Anuel AA and Eladio Carrión - “North Carolina”
8. Tommy Torres - “Como Tú Decías”
9. Alex Rose - “Melodrama”
10. Blessd x Ryan Castro - “Quien Tv Remix”