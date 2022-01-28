New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Sebastián Yatra, Nicky Jam, Eladio Carrión, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Eladio Carrión, Jon Z, Anuel AA, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Sebastián Yatra - Dharma

Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra has officially dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, Dharma.

“Dharma is part of life’s journey.” Sebastián writes about the album. “It is destiny. It is natural. It flows and it’s what is meant to be. It’s about accepting reality and receiving life for what it is. Dharma is a gift. The good, the bad, the happy, and the sad are depicted in the music. Although some songs are sad and others speak from happiness, they are all a part of our existence and love.”

2. Jon Z, Eladio Carrión - “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies”

Today, Jon Z grows his catalogue by releasing his latest track “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies” alongside Eladio Carrión, a track that highlights living a bougie lifestyle.

This is not the first time that Jon Z and Eladio Carrión have collaborated, proving they have a natural creative fluidity when teaming up. The Puerto Rican artists were able to get fan approval of the single prior to its release by having leaked a snippet of the audio a week before on their social media. Their followers instantly connected with the song, reassuring both Jon Z and Eladio that “Nikes, Diamantes y Skinnies” is their next trap anthem.

3. Nicky Jam - “Ojos Rojos”

Reggaeton megastar Nicky Jam released is back with his newest release, “Ojos Rojos.” In the song, Nicky is singing to a girl who’s in a bad relationship where she’s constantly crying and left with red eyes, and he wants her to end it.