New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Becky G, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Saweetie, Lil Baby, Amaarae, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Becky G, KAROL G - “MAMIII”
Two of the biggest names in Latin music, Becky G and Karol G, have finally teamed up to give us a feel-good song that will certainly be played a lot this sumer, “MAMIII.”
This track comes four years since the pair’s panel together at Billboard‘s Latin Music Week, where they talked about crossing paths and having a “natural connection.”
“There has been a really beautiful evolution this past year in what women are representing,” Karol G said in 2018. “This isn’t about just me, or just Becky. We have to generate a movement. It’s not about a fight to see who stays — there’s space for all of us. I have a natural connection with Becky.”
2. Saweetie (feat H.E.R.) - “Closer”
Saweetie has another hit on her hands, teaming up with none other than H.E.R. to drop their first collaboration, “Closer.” The music video for thee track will drop just in time for Valtentine’s Day on February 14.
3. Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby - “Bussin”
Following the release of their first collaboration last week titled, “Do We Have A Problem,” Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have teamed up once again for another track: “Bussin.”
There’s no word yet on whether or not fans can expect a new Nicki album sometime soon, but the back-to-back drops sure are a good sign.
4. Amaarae - THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW
Amaarae just dropped her debut full-length project, THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW, also blessing fans with a new music video for her Kali Uchis-assisted track, “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.”
“‘SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY’ was already a magical song with myself and Moliy but Kali takes it to a new dimension! I’m excited to have her on the remix,” Amaarae said about the song. “I’ve loved her music since I was 19 in College so to be able to work on this with her was amazing and she kills her verse! I think the Sad Girlz Worldwide are going to LOVE this!”
5. Shaina - “WANNABE”
Today, pop singer Shaina is releasingher latest single, “Wannabe.” The soulful alternative R&B track exposes anunnamed ex-boyfriend about what could have been. The lyrics take a jab atsomeone who pretends to be different while playing with someone’s emotions.
“Being open and transparent really does give me a sense of self-worth and confidence, and that is what ‘Wannabe’ is for me, and I hope it resonates with audiences,” said Shaina. “If you’re going to make a record that talks to people, you have to unpack old wounds.”
6. Ovi x Kim Loaiza - “Despues de Las 12”
7. Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Alicia Keys - “City of Gods”
8. Raveena - Asha’s Awakening
9. Leli Hernandez, Play-N-Skillz - “F-U”
10. $NOT - Ethereal
11. Mary J. Blige (feat. Dave East) - “Rent Money”
12. Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama - “Beg For You”
13. Tate McRae - “she’s all i wanna be”