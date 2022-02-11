New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Becky G, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Saweetie, Lil Baby, Amaarae, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Becky G, KAROL G - “MAMIII”

Two of the biggest names in Latin music, Becky G and Karol G, have finally teamed up to give us a feel-good song that will certainly be played a lot this sumer, “MAMIII.”

This track comes four years since the pair’s panel together at Billboard‘s Latin Music Week, where they talked about crossing paths and having a “natural connection.”

“There has been a really beautiful evolution this past year in what women are representing,” Karol G said in 2018. “This isn’t about just me, or just Becky. We have to generate a movement. It’s not about a fight to see who stays — there’s space for all of us. I have a natural connection with Becky.”

2. Saweetie (feat H.E.R.) - “Closer”

Saweetie has another hit on her hands, teaming up with none other than H.E.R. to drop their first collaboration, “Closer.” The music video for thee track will drop just in time for Valtentine’s Day on February 14.

3. Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby - “Bussin”

Following the release of their first collaboration last week titled, “Do We Have A Problem,” Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have teamed up once again for another track: “Bussin.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not fans can expect a new Nicki album sometime soon, but the back-to-back drops sure are a good sign.