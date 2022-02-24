Karol G poses with makeup-free and flawless dewy skin for a cover shoot

Karol G celebrates another milestone in her career as she secures her first cover for Vogue Mexico and Latin America. The Colombian artist stars the March issue and opens up her heart to highlight the importance of self-love.

Showing her natural beauty and flawless dewy skin, La Bichota pulls her hair back, leaves her stunning bushy eyebrows intact, and refrains from wearing heavy makeup for the cover shoot. “That’s how I decided to go out: Light makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable with who we really are is something we struggle with every day, how we ‘should’ look, or see ourselves according to societal standards,” she wrote.

“On this occasion, I wanted them to speak for me, my way of thinking, the success of my work and my music, and the security that has been so difficult to build over the years... VALUE WHO WE ARE ABOVE HOW WE SEE OURSELVES. MY FIRST COVER IN VOGUE,” she added.

The reggaeton and Latin trap artist, born as Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Medellín, said music isn’t her only focus, and she wishes to become an actor. In addition, she took the opportunity to send a message to women worldwide. “If…something I say or do can inspire women to lose their inhibitions, to live calmly, to free themselves, that is very special to me,” Karol told the publication. “When I achieved it internally, it was something that took me to another level.”

Karol G’s latest cover comes after sharing suggestive pictures of herself submerged in the ocean without a swimsuit. The “Mami” singer shared with her legion of followers how happy she was and took the opportunity to thank her fans for all the birthday wishes.

“Photos of me in the sea, my favorite place. Trying to hide a little the obvious, the natural, the perfect,” she wrote alongside pictures of her buns. “Celebrating life, the blessings and the magic of being able to fulfill dreams.”

Karol’s birthday falls on Valentine’s Day. “I had a very happy birthday,” she reveals. “And all the incredible love that all of you give me made it even more special. Thank you so much. I love you so much!!!!