Karol G’s latest fashion feat is a self-love celebration with Crocs

Karol G is preaching self-love through her new collaboration with Crocs.

In honor of her 31st birthday on Monday, which also happened to be Valentine’s Day, the Columbian singer joined forces with the shoe brand for a new collaboration that features two signature silhouettes: the Karol G X Crocs Classic Clog ($70) and the Karol G X Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110).

©Sebastian Quintero





According to a official press release, the Classic Clog features “a bold rose red color base, decorative barbed wire, heart-shaped Jibbitz, metal heart clips on the heel strap and a safety pin charm.” The Mega Crush Clog is highlighted by “an enhanced rubber tread, updated detailing around the outsole and a platform.”

“Today is a reminder to all my fans to celebrate self-love,” Karol G said about the holiday and her collaboration in a statement. “My collab with Crocs has been an amazing experience, it was such an honor to be able to work on the design and create the Jibbitz charms to truly express the message I wanted to come across when people saw them: LOVE, SELF-LOVE!”

According to the people over at Crocs, this collab is officially one of the hottest collaborations in the brand’s history. As their first launch with a major female artist, it has driven some of the highest demand and online engagement ever.

For fans who are still trying to get their hands on a pair, there’s only two days left to enter the drawing on www.crocs.com for a chance to secure a pair from the limited-edition drop. The drawing closes on February 18 at 12pm ET and fans will be notified if they’ve been selected.