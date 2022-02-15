J Balvin shares sweet birthday message for his longtime friend Karol G

J Balvin couldn’t be prouder of his Colombian sister Karol G, and he’s expressing just that to celebrate her birthday.

The reggaetonero took to Instagram on Monday, February 14 to celebrate the “No Te Deseo El Mal” singer’s 31st birthday, posting a series of photos of them over the years and sharing a sweet message.

“Feliz cumpleaños a la reina y gran orgullo de Medellín colombia pal mundo !!!!!! @karolg Te amo ,” he wrote, which translates to “Happy Birthday to the queen and great pride of Medellín, Colombia to the world !!!! @karolg I love you.”

The first photo Balvin posted goes way back, marking the first time the two superstars met and shared the stage together.

Nearly 20 years ago, when Karol was just 14 and before she was famous, she ended up performing alongside the rapper when he was hired to take the stage at her cousin’s Quinceañera. Since then, the pair have performed together multiple times on much bigger stages, also working on collaborations with one another over the years.

Since these two are both from Medellín, and J Balvin saw first hand how quickly Karol made her mark on the music industry, it’s no wonder he’s so proud of his friend.

Back in 2019, Karol G spoke about the impact both her and J Balvin have on the legacy of Colombia, saying she’s proud to show the country in a different light.

“The great part about this is that Colombia is finally being recognized for other things, and Colombia is finally providing incredible things to the rest of the world,” she told Mitu at the time. “Before it was Colombia: Pablo Escobar. Now it’s Colombia: J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G.”

In that same interview, she talked about her relatinship with the “Qué Más Pues” singer, saying they will always be close no matter how busy their schedules get.

“You know, we really love each other,” she insisted. “Sometimes we fight. Sometimes we hate each other. Sometimes we hang up on each other. But we always talk.”

Happy (Belated) Birthday, Karol!