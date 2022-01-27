Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal lead the nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro. Get to know the complete list!

The countdown begins for one of the biggest nights in Latin music! Premio Lo Nuestro celebrates its 34th edition in 2022 and you can expect another year featuring the biggest artists in the music industry as we honor the songs that had us singing and dancing all year. On Tuesday, Univision announced the nominees for the awards with Camilo, J Balvin, and Christian Nodal leading the list in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine; and Caliber 50,Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez,Maluma,Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.
Fans of each nominee can vote for their favorites at PremioLoNuestra.com until February 7th. There have been four new categories added this year: DJ of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year - Pop, Song of the Year - Pop-Urban/Dance, and Perfect Mix of the Year.
The countdown starts now as the 166 artists nominated in the 35 different categories wait and hope they hear their name announced as the winner. It all goes down this February 24th at 7 pm ET/PT (6 pm Central), from the FTX Arena in Miami. You can watch the event on Univision, starting with the pre-show, Noche de Stars, where celebrities will show off their look
Check out the full list of nominees here!
Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year
- Ángela Aguilar
- Bad Bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Grupo Firme
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Sebastián Yatra
Album of the Year
- El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Entre Mar y Palmeras’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘Leyendas’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘Mexicana Enamorada’ – Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Mis Manos’ – Camilo
- ‘Utopía Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Vamos Bien’ – Calibre 50
Song of the Year
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Fiel’ – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Telepatía’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘Todo De Ti’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Vida De Rico’ – Camilo
- ‘Yo Todo Lo Doy’ – Alfredo Olivas
New Artist Female
- Ángela Aguilar
- Elena Rose
- Evaluna Montaner
- Kali Uchis
- La Ross María
- Majo Aguilar
- María Becerra
- The Change
- VF7
- Yendry
New Artist Male
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- El Alfa
- El Fantasma
- Feid
- Khea
- Los Dos Carnales
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
Remix of the Year
- ‘911’ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Fiel’ (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
- ‘La Tóxica’ (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo
- ‘Travesuras’ (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘Del Mar’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- ‘Don’t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G
- ‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix of the Year
- ‘100 Años’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50
- ‘Antes Que Salga El Sol’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Botella Tras Botella’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
- ‘Canción Bonita’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘Con La Falta Que Me Haces’ – Reik & Grupo Firme
- ‘Cumbia A La Gente’ – Guaynna & Los Ángeles Azules
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Me Pasé’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- ‘Pareja Del Año’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Volví’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
DJ of the Year
- Agudelo 888
- Deorro
- DJ Adoni
- DJ Cornetto
- DJ Luian
- DJ Nelson
- IAmChino
- Mariana Bo
- Toy Selectah
- Victor Cardenas
Pop - Solo Artist of the Year
- Camilo
- Carlos Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Pop - Song of the Year
- ‘Amén’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Eres Mi Religión’ – Maná & Joy
- ‘Estar Enamorado’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘Lo Intenté Todo’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez
- ‘Se Nos Fue La Mano’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘Siempre He Estado Aquí’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- ‘Tan Enamorados’ – CNCO
- ‘Telepatía’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘Un Beso En Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
- ‘Vida De Rico’ – Camilo
Pop - Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Baila Conmigo’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Fan De Tus Fotos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- ‘Pareja Del Año’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Perfecta’ – Reik & Maluma
- ‘Vacío’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Pop-Urban - Song of the Year
- ‘Antes Que Salga El Sol’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘La Tóxica’ – Farruko
- ‘Qué Más Pues?’ – J Balvin & María Becerra
- ‘Sobrio’ – Maluma
- ‘Todo de Ti’ – Rauw Alejandro
Pop-Urban/Dance - Song of the Year
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘La Mamá De La Mamá’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
- ‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
Pop/Ballad - Song of the Year
- ‘Amén’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Estar Enamorado’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘Se Nos Fue La Mano’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘Te Hubieras Ido Antes’ – Reik
- ‘Volaré’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Pop - Group or Duo of the Year
- CNCO
- Mau y Ricky
- Morat
- Piso 21
- Reik
Pop - Album of the Year
- ‘Déja Vu’ – CNCO
- ‘Desamorfosis’ – Thalía
- ‘El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo’ – Piso 21
- ‘El Playlist De Anoche’ – Tommy Torres
- ‘La Más Bella’ – Ednita Nazario
- ‘Leyendas’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘Mis Manos’ – Camilo
- ‘Revelación’ – Selena Gomez
- ‘Rifresh’ – Mau y Ricky
- ‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)’ – Kali Uchis
Urban - Male Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Myke Towers
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Wisin
Urban - Female Artist of the Year
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emilia
- Farina
- Karol G
- María Becerra
- Mariah Angeliq
- Natti Natasha
- Nicki Nicole
Urban - Song of the Year
- ‘Antes’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Ayer me Llamo Mi Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Fiel’ – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘La Nota’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- ‘Loco’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion y Lennox
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Problema’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Tu Veneno’ – J Balvin
Urban - Collaboration of the Year
- ‘AM Remix’ – Nio García, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- ‘Amor En Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
- ‘Ayer me Llamo Mi Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Dime Dónde’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
- ‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa
- ‘Antes’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘La Noche De Anoche’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
- ‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- ‘Mi Niña’ – Wisin, Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
- ‘Patria y Vida’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Urban - Album of the Year
- ‘El Último Tour Del Año’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Jose’- J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘La 167’ – Farruko
- ‘La Última Promesa’ – Justin Quiles
- ‘Los Favoritos 2.5’ – Arcángel
- ‘Los Legendarios 001’ – Los Legendarios
- ‘Nattividad’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez
- ‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican - Artist of the Year
- Adrián Chaparro
- Alejandro Fernández
- Alfredo Olivas
- Ángela Aguilar
- Carin León
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramírez
Regional Mexican - Song of the Year
- ‘A La Antigüita’ – Calibre 50
- ‘C***n y Vago’ – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Como Si Yo Fuera Pastel’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de Rene Camacho
- ‘Con Ese Corazón’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’ – Christian Nodal y Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Duele’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘Gracias’ – Adrián Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Voy Pa´Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Yo Todo Lo Doy’ – Alfredo Olivas
Regional Mexican - Collaboration of the Year
- ‘100 Años’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50
- ‘Botella Tras Botella’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- ‘C***n y Vago’ – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Duele’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘El Alumno’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Regional Mexican - Group or Duo of the Year
- Calibre 50
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Grupo Firme
- Los Dos Carnales
- Banda Los Sebastianes
Regional Mexican - Norteño Song of the Year
- ‘C***n y Vago’ – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Con Ese Corazón’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘Nunca Supe Amarte’ – Intocable
- ‘Te Volvería A Elegir’ – Calibre 50
- ‘Yo Todo Lo Doy’ – Alfredo Olivas
Regional Mexican - Banda Song of the Year
- ‘Como Si Yo Fuera Pastel’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- ‘El Tóxico’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León
- ‘Gracias’ – Adrián Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Regional Mexican - Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year
- ‘Aquí Abajo’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘Duele’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘Ya No Insistas Corazón’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘100 Años’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50
- ‘Tu Amante’ – Yeison Jiménez
Regional Mexican - Sierreña Song of the Year
- ‘Arrieros Somos’ – Grupo Los de Chiwas
- ‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas y Su Artillería Pesada & Los Minis De Caborca
- ‘El Búho’ – Luis R. Conriquez
- ‘Te Encontré’ – Ulices Chaidez & Eslabón Armado
- ‘Ya Me Enteré’ – Chayín Rubio
Regional Mexican - Cumbia Song of the Year
- ‘Contigo’ – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
- ‘Cumbia a La Gente’ – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules
- ‘Llámame’ – Raymix
- ‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion
- ‘Soledad’ – Santa Fe Klan
Regional Mexican - Album of the Year
- A‘A Mis 80’s’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘Carteles’ – El Fantasma
- ‘Desde Casa, En Concierto y Canciones Desempolvadas’ – Intocable
- ‘El Borracho’ – Los Dos Carnales
- ‘Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Hoy Que Te Pierdo’ – Kikin y Los Astros
- ‘Llegando Al Rancho’ – Joss Favela
- ‘Mexicana Enamorada’ – Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘Vamos Bien’ – Calibre 50
Tropical - Artist of the Year
- Carlos Vives
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- La India
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Milly Quezada
- Olga Tañón
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Víctor Manuelle
Tropical - Song of the Year
- ‘Bebé’ – Camilo & El Alfa
- ‘Canción Bonita’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘Cómo Olvidar’ – Olga Tañón y Jay Wheeler
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Dios Así Lo Quiso’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘Hasta El Sol De Hoy’ – Luis Figueroa
- ‘Lotería’ – Prince Royce
- ‘Tengo Un Dios’ – Silvestre Dangond
- ‘Un Amor Eterno’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘Víctimas Las Dos’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India
Tropical - Collaboration of the Year
- ‘Búscame’ – Kany García & Carlos Vives
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Lo Veo y No Lo Creo’ – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa
- ‘Señor Juez’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- ‘Víctimas Las Dos’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India