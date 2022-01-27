Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal lead the nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro. Get to know the complete list!

The countdown begins for one of the biggest nights in Latin music! Premio Lo Nuestro celebrates its 34th edition in 2022 and you can expect another year featuring the biggest artists in the music industry as we honor the songs that had us singing and dancing all year. On Tuesday, Univision announced the nominees for the awards with Camilo, J Balvin, and Christian Nodal leading the list in 10 categories, including Artist of the Year. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine; and Caliber 50,Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez,Maluma,Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

Fans of each nominee can vote for their favorites at PremioLoNuestra.com until February 7th. There have been four new categories added this year: DJ of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year - Pop, Song of the Year - Pop-Urban/Dance, and Perfect Mix of the Year.

The countdown starts now as the 166 artists nominated in the 35 different categories wait and hope they hear their name announced as the winner. It all goes down this February 24th at 7 pm ET/PT (6 pm Central), from the FTX Arena in Miami. You can watch the event on Univision, starting with the pre-show, Noche de Stars, where celebrities will show off their look

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Grupo Firme

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Sebastián Yatra

Album of the Year

El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – Bad Bunny

‘Entre Mar y Palmeras’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Jose’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘Leyendas’ – Carlos Rivera

‘Mexicana Enamorada’ – Ángela Aguilar

‘Mis Manos’ – Camilo

‘Utopía Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos

‘Vamos Bien’ – Calibre 50

Song of the Year