Ángela Aguilar receives seven Premio Lo Nuestro nominations

On Tuesday, January 25, Univision announced the nominees for the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, the longest-running Latin music awards show in the world. This year’s event will also be the first major music awards show in 2022.

This year, Camilo, Christian Nodal, and J Balvin lead the nominations list with 10 each. They’re followed closely behind by Bad Bunny and Karol G with 9; and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro with 8 each.

One of the most nominated artists this year is Ángela Aguilar, who recieved nominations in seven categories. The 18-year-old superstar is in the running for the following awards:

- Artista Premio Lo Nuestro del Año (Premio Lo Nuestra Artist of the Year)

- Álbum del año (Album of the Year) - “Mexicana Enamorada”

- Canción del año (Song of the Year) - “Dime como quieres” / Ángela ft Christian Nodal

- Artista Revelación Femenino (Breakout Female Artist)

- Artista del Año - Regional Mexicano (Regional Mexican Artist of the Year)

- Canción del Año - Regional Mexicano (Regional Mexican Song of the Year) “Dime como quieres”

- Álbum del año - Regional Mexicano (Regional Mexican Album of the Year) “Mexicana Enamorada”

In the highly-coveted Artist of the Year category, Aguilar will be facing off against Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra.

Ángela took to Instagram on Tuesday to post about the honor, letting all of her fans know just how honored she is to have recieved so many nominations.

“Angelitxs this week has been full of beautiful things, my first Palenque and this incredible news!!!” she wrote in her caption. “I am very excited for these 7 nominations for @premiolonuestro for my album Mexicana Enamorada ♥️.”

She continued, “Thank you very much for all your love and for always supporting my music! I swear I’m in shock.”