Marc Anthony and Maluma will perform at the 2023 PREMIO LO NUESTRO

The news is in! Univision has confirmed the final lineup for the 35th edition of PREMIO LO NUESTRO, the longest running Latin music award show in the U.S. The evening is expected to be filled with Latin flavor and sazón. It will include a rendition of the new salsa collaboration by Maluma and Marc Anthony, a rhythmic experience presented by the stars featured in the musical remake of one of the most regarded telenovelas of all time LA USURPADORA, also a performance by legendary salsa icons Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, Noel Schajris, Norberto Vélez, and Tito Nieves to honor Victor Manuelle.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony and Maluma previously performed together at Univision’s “Premios Juventud” 2017

The recently married, Marc Anthony and his friend, Colombian superstar Maluma will take the stage of PREMIO LO NUESTRO to perform their most lastest salsa hit, La Fórmula. This year, Maluma has 8 nominations and Marc Anthony is up for 4 recognitions including “Tropical Artist of the Year.”

©Agencies



Maluma and Marc Anthony have teamed up to release “La Fórmula”

As a preview of the award show, starting today at 8/7c, fans can tune in to PREMIO LO NUESTRO’s Instagram Live to watch exclusive interviews with performing and nominated artists hosted by Roberto Hernández. The award ceremony will take place in the Miami-Dade Arena on February 23 and will broadcast live on Univision at 7/6c.

In addition to Marc Anthony and Maluma performing, Univision confirmed a few more performers for this exciting evening of Latin talent.

Prominent actors and singers Alan Estrada, Isabella Castillo, and Valentina from the upcoming major motion picture LA USURPADORA, THE MUSICAL, a retelling of the iconic telenovela (premiering n theaters on April 7th). They will be peforming a medley of 90s hits like Mi Tierra, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Vuelve, and Cosas Del Amor.

©Univision



Alan Estrada, Isabella Castillo, and Valentina from the upcoming major motion picture LA USURPADORA

Also, Puerto Rican rapper Álvaro Diaz, acclaimed singer songwriter Elena Rose and Argentine sensation Tiago PZK will join forces in this year’s new artist segment. Álvaro Diaz is up for “Collaboration of the Year” for Problemón with Rauw Alejandro. Elena Rose and Tiago PZK secured 2 nods each.

©Univision



Álvaro Diaz, Elena Rose and Tiago PZK will be performing at this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro

Top salsa stars Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, Noel Schajris, Norberto Vélez, and Tito Nieves will pay homage to Victor Manuelle’s three outstanding decades in Latin music with a tribute that will kick off the celebration of Manuelle’s Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria. Santa Rosa has previously been recognized with 3 PLN awards. This year “El Caballero De La Salsa” has 2 nominations.

©Univision



Top salsa stars Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, Noel Schajris and Tito Nieves

Kyen?Es? and Maffio will perform their take on the popular Latin classic Sopa De Caracol during NOCHE DE ESTRELLAS. Maffio will then join the tropical duo Gente De Zona on the PREMIO LO NUESTRO stage for a powerful performance of Hablame De Miami.