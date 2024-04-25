La Liga 2024: How to watch the Spanish league in the US

The Spanish soccer league is one of the most beloved and watched sports leagues in the world. Officially known as La Liga, the year round event kicked off in August of last year, and is concluding next month after many heated matches. Last weekend, following Barcelona’s defeat against Real Madrid, the league results appear to be written in stone. Real Madrid stands at the top of the charts, with 81 points, with Barcelona trailing in second place 11 points behind.

Here’s how you can watch the remaining La Liga matches:

How to watch?

©GettyImages



A previous Barcelona and Real Madrid match

As of 2012, ESPN+ has become the official home for La Liga matches in the US. The games can be watched there in English and Spanish. ESPN+ can be streamed as a part of the Disney+ bundle, or separately, in apps like Hulu, Amazon Prime, Fubo TV, and more.

When does it end?

La Liga is made up of 38 match days. We’re currently in match day 33, with Real Madrid playing against Real Sociedad, and Barcelona playing against Valencia. Match day 38 will take place on May 26th, where one team will celebrate standing at the top of the league for the 2023-24 season.

Which matches should I be on the lookout for?

©GettyImages



Sevilla and Mallorca recently played against each other

The biggest game of the season took place last week, but there are still plenty of fun matches to look forward to. This week, Real Madrid will be playing against Real Sociedad, who stands in sixth place. Barcelona will also be playing against Valencia, who stands in eighth place.