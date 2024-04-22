Shakira shares ‘reason’ why people should watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Shakira, like many people from all over the world, tuned in to yesterday’s El Clasico match. The game concluded 3 - 2, with Real Madrid defeating Barcelona. Shakira didn’t share her allegiance to any team, but she revealed one of the reasons why people should be tuning into the match.

©Shakira



Shakira watching El Clasico

Shakira shared a view of her TV set on her Instagram stories, showing her followers why they should be tuning into the match, even if they’re not soccer fans. The photo shows a TV set and the players on the field. On the sides, there are banners promoting Shakira’s new record, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” “The banners! A good enough reason to watch El Clasico,” she wrote, adding in a laughing emoji.

Shakira was notably a supporter of Barcelona while she was with Gerard Pique, who played most of his professional career on the team. Over the course of their relationship, Shakira and their children attended many of his games. It’s unknown which team she supports nowadays, but she stills posts about soccer-related things, especially if they’re linked to her music. This year, she shared a video of the new Arsenal chant, which is set to the tune of her hit song “Waka Waka.” According to Marca, she shared a video of the chant on her stories, writing, “Go Arsenal!”

©GettyImages



Shakira at the Miami Open

Shakira takes on a world tour

Following the release of her new record, Shakira took to one of the world’s biggest stages to announce a world tour. She joined Bizarrap at his Coachella set, and announced the tour, which is her first since 2018, when she performed her “El Dorado World Tour.”

Shakira’s new shows will kick off in November of this year, in Palm Desert, California. She’ll be performing in 14 arenas across North America, including locations like Miami, New York, and more. You can check out a full list of dates here.