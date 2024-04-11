Henry Cavill opens up about Shakira: Setting the record straight on rumors and romance

After the high-profile separation of Colombian pop sensation Shakira and Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in 2022, fans turned towards “Superman,” Henry Cavill, as the potential suitor for the singer. Although she has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and most recently, Lucien Laviscount, Shakira’s and Cavill’s history is almost ten years in the making.

The origins of this rumor trace back to a moment in 2015, during the premiere of “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” when Cavill and Shakira briefly intersected on the red carpet. A video snippet captured Cavill’s reaction to the commotion surrounding Shakira’s arrival as he paused mid-interview to inquire excitedly, “Is that Shakira?”

The actor was seen following the famous singer on Instagram, leading to speculation about a possible romantic relationship. In this case, despite some fans‘ hopes, the actor’s heart was already taken by Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso, with whom he was in a public relationship, and Shakira was already in a long-term relationship with Piqué.

Nine years later, Henry Cavill set the record straight: Is he a fan or a love interest?

Fast-forward to the present and the man at the center of the speculation has finally addressed the rumors head-on. In an interview to promote his latest project, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” Cavill found himself fielding questions about the Colombian songstress.

Cavill admitted to admiring Shakira’s talent and charisma, dispelling rumors of a secret romance. “My hips don’t lie, she got that idea from me,” he quipped, referencing one of Shakira’s iconic songs. According to the actor, he fondly remembers listening to Shakira’s music on the radio when he was growing up. Cavill is currently 40 years old, while Shakira is 47.

“Yes, of course, I’m a fan of Shakira,” Cavill affirmed with a smile. Without anything else to add, he puts any lingering doubts about his feelings towards the Barranquillera to rest.

Shakira’s latest date with actor Lucien Laviscount

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount might be just friends, but the world is entertaining the idea of them being the new it couple. The 47-year-old Colombian singer and the 31-year-old actor were captured arriving at Carbone for dinner on March 26, right after Shakira’s surprise concert in Times Square, New York City.

Shakira’s life as a single woman

Shakira had great moments with her ex; however, she enjoys being “husband-less” after parting ways with Gerard Piqué over a year ago. This process helped the Colombian star regain her groove and rekindle the relationship with her first love—music.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the mom of two revealed she feels “free,” and her newfound freedom led to her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran—her first in seven years.