Shakira reveals her voice changed after her pregnancies: ‘My voice got thicker’

Shakira has been looking back at some special moments of her career, including her collaboration with Beyoncé.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Shakira is known for her incredible talent, her successful career, and for being a proud mom of her two kids, 9-year-old Sasha, and 11-year-old Milan, with ex-husband Gerard Piqué. The Colombian icon has been open about her personal life throughout her career, including her motherhood journey. This time Shakira revealed the changes she experienced after both of her pregnancies.

During her latest interview on Hot Ones, the singer explained that her voice changed dramatically after being pregnant with Sasha and Milan. Apart from her voice, Shakira talked about her personal growth after becoming a mom; “I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full,” she said. “Also, my choices are more mature. I have evolved as a woman, as a person. My intellect has evolved.”

Fans of the singer had mixed reactions when she shared her thoughts about her new sound, as she stepped back from her signature voice in her latest songs. “It’s too much. I think it was exaggerated,” Shakira said, explaining that she “used to overdo the cries in my voice.” “Too much, Shakira,” she added.

Shakira has been looking back at some special moments of her career, including her collaboration with Beyoncé. During an interview with Nile Rodgers on Apple Music 1, she talked about their 2006 song ‘Beautiful Liar.’

“What can I tell you, she’s the queen. I mean, she’s just so incredible, what she does for minorities in the U.S. and around the world, what she’s done for women of color, [and] what she’s done for women in general,“ Shakira declared. ”. I don’t even think we realize what she’s done at a social level, on a social scale, on a political level as well.”

