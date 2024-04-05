Shakira criticizes old songs and reveals parts that make her ‘cringe’

Shakira is a tough critic. In an appearance on “Hot Ones,” Shakira ate some hot wings as she discussed and opened up about her career, specifically about the songs she made when she was younger and less sure of herself.

Shakira in New York

Shakira and host Sean Evans discussed her work, with Evans asking her some questions in regards to comments she made in an interview with Apple Music. In that instance, Shakira said that she “used to suck,” something that she meant as a joke, but also in reference to the fact that she’s grown so much as an artist.

When discussing some of the parts in her music that made her cringe, Shakira said, “so much.”

“I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice,” she said, breaking out in a yodel and laughing. "I think it was exaggerated," she said, "A little baroque. You know?"

"Too much Shakira,” she joked.

Shakira discusses her growth as a musician

Shakira revealed that her voice has changed over the years, and has been influenced by her pregnancies. “I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full,” she explained. “Also, my choices are more mature. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved.”

She concluded that she thinks she’s a better musician now. “I think I’ve evolved,” she said. “I like myself much better now as an artist, but that’s only me.”