Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable ‘soccer mom’ post alongside her kids

Antonela Roccuzzo is enjoying her time spent as a ‘soccer mom,’ especially if she has a friend to share it with. The social media personality and wife of Lionel Messi shared an adorable post over the weekend, showing her and fellow soccer mom Sofia Balbi as they hung out with their kids and watched them play their favorite sport over the weekend.

The post is made up of various photos of Antonela, her kids Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro, and her close friend, Sofia Balbi, who’s also the wife of Luis Suarez, the soccer player who also plays for Inter Miami and is a friend of Messi. The photos show Antonela and Sofia watching their boys play and have fun. Another photo shows the boys smiling and having a good time together, showing that the bonds formed between the parents have been passed down.

“Let’s go INTER!” Antonela captioned the post. “How beautiful it is to share it with you, my friend!” she wrote, tagging Sofia. “Let’s celebrate many more! Soccermoms,” she concluded adding a few soccer ball emojis.

More details about Antonela’s birthday

In March of this year, Antonela celebrated her 36th birthday. She and Messi hosted a large party in Miami where she was accompanied by her friends and family. Photos and videos shared online showed that the couple went all out for the occasion, hosting the party at Gekko Japanese steakhouse, the restaurant owned by David Grutman and Bad Bunny. There was a 4-tier cake, Bizarrap as the evening’s DJ, and the presence of Suarez and his wife Sofia.

“Unbeatable,” she captioned a post she shared on her social media.