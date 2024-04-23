Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi party with Inter Miami at famous bash

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi were partying this weekend. The pair attended Bresh party, in Miami, alongside Inter Miami fellow teammate and friend Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi.

Photos show Roccuzzo and Messi posing for the camera, standing in front of a big pink teddy bear. Roccuzzo is seen looking at Messi while he looks at the camera. She’s wearing an all black outfit made out of some shorts and a shirt made out of transluscent fabrics. She rounded out the look with some high boots that she paired with a white manicure and styled her hair loose and wavy. In the case of Messi, he also wore an all black outfit made out of pants, a graphic t-shirt, and some black and white Nikes.

Suarez and Balbi sported similar looks, with both wearing all black outfits and smiling for the cameras. “The greatest happiness to have you in our house,” reads the post’s caption. “We love you!”

Rocuzzo and Balbi also took photos alongside a friend, smiling brightly for the cameras.

Inter Miami celebrates after winning against Nashville SC

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi celebrates his goals against Nashville SC

The party took place after Inter Miami played against Nashville, winning the match 3 - 1. Messi scored twice in the match, and was instrumental in scoring the third goal, providing the assist for Sergio Busquets, who ultimately scored. It marked his first goal for Inter Miami.

“I’m very happy (to get the assist from Messi),” said Busquets to the reporters, per ESPN. “I’m very happy with all that his presence means on a club level and off the field. We need to keep working to keep meeting our objectives.”

In the case of Messi and Suarez, who joined the team some time after the Argentine player, the two have formed one of the best partnerships on the MLS. They’ve scored 17 goals this season alone.