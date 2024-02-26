Messi celebrates his ‘princess’ Antonela Roccuzzo’s 36th birthday

Lionel Messi’s success is thanks to his talent, discipline, and the unwavering support of his family. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has been in his corner since they began dating in 2008, but their story goes back to when they were children in Argentina. For years she has helped maintain his happiness and stability.

She’s not only his biggest fan, but a loving mother to their three children: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Today, February 26, is her 36th birthday, and the soccer star honored her with a party and sweet post.

Messi took to his Instagram account where he has 500 million followers to dedicate a special message to Antonela for her special day. “Happy birthday, princess! I love you (heart eye emoji),” he wrote, tagging his wife.

Leo and his wife posed happily in front of a backdrop with a colorful arrangement of pastel-toned balloons with the message, “Happy Birthday Anto” in golden letters. There were also three vases with roses, and two famous Disney characters: Pocahontas and Cinderella.

Given that Antonela and Messi have all boys, she may have chosen the princess-themed party for her inner child. Plus, she is Messi’s princess.

The birthday woman looked stunning for her party in light blue flare jeans, a white vest, and sandals in the same tone. Messi looked cool and comfortable with frayed shorts and a gray tie-dye Louis Vuitton t-shirt.

The soccer star had just arrived from Miami after traveling to Los Angeles for the Galaxy game.

His post garnered over 7 million likes in 5 hours, with fans gushing over his nickname. “Yes Leo says Princess! From now on I’m going to say it too hahaha whatever the King says!!!” reads one of the top-liked comments. “How beautiful! Our captain’s princess,” another added. One funny user wrote, “Will you adopt me? I can be the dog.”

©@Leomessi



Messi and Roccuzzo have a beautiful family

Antonela received heartfelt messages from many friends, including Victoria Beckham, which she shared on her Instagram story. Beckham and her husband David Beckham warmly welcomed the Argentine family when they moved to Miami. “Happy birthday @antonelaroccuzzo! Kisses,” wrote the British designer alongside a photo of them.

Sofia Balbi, the wife of Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez and a close friend of Antonela, also sent heartfelt wishes to the birthday princess. “Happy birthday, dear friend, beautiful sister! How nice to share with you again. I think I tell you often that I love you, enjoy your day very much,” she wrote. Like Antonela, Sofia and her family, started a new chapter in Miami, as her husband joined the same team.