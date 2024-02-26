Victoria Beckham celebrates Antonela Roccuzzo’s birthday with sweet photo

Antonela Roccuzzo is celebrating her birthday, and has received tons of love from her friends. One of them is Victoria Beckham, who shared a photo of the two spending time together and sent her her well wishes.

©Victoria Beckham



Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham

The photo was shared on Beckham’s Instagram story, and shows the two at a fashionable event. Both are dressed elegantly, with Beckham wearing an all white outfit made out of pants, a top and a jacket. She wore her hair loose and straightened and paired the look with some jewelry.

In the case of Roccuzzo, she wore a mostly black outfit made out of dyed black jeans, a tight black top, and a jacket. She rounded it all out with some heels, a black clutch purse, and some jewelry in the shape of hoop earrings and bracelets.

©GettyImages



Roccuzzo at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

Roccuzzo and Messi’s life in Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo and her husband Lionel Messi appear to be thriving in their new life in Miami. Ever since the two and their three kids moved to the US, Messi has experienced a resurgence in global popularity and has become one of Miami’s biggest socialites. His family often spends plenty of time with the Beckhams, another socialite group in Miami.

Over the past year, Roccuzzo and Beckham have been spotted together in numerous occasions, attending fashion shows, dinners, and all manner of events.

Following their move in the summer, Messi spoke about how warm the reception has been and how that had made his life easier. “People in this city and this club have made it easy for us,” he said at the time. “The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city where we are now... it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness.”