Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes celebrate the launch of her watch collection in NYC

Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes shared a sweet moment in New York City! The Hollywood star and the fashion designer posed for a photo while celebrating the launch of Victoria’s new watch collection, in partnership with Breitling.

The pair are known to be good friends after Victoria and David Beckham moved to Los Angeles when Katie was still in a relationship with Tom Cruise. And while the two celebrity couples stopped hanging out, the actress seems to remain in contact with the former Spice Girls member.





Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

“Such an amazing evening celebrating the new Victoria Beckham x @Breitling collection in NYC!!” Victoria wrote on Instagram. The pair wore all-black ensembles for the special occasion, with the designer promoting her upcoming collection.

“I’m wearing my signature #VBSS24 tailored suit (coming soon!) and B Frame Belt! Kisses,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Katie wore a black blazer jacket over a black dress with a midriff cutout and matching strappy heels.

Victoria has been busy with her fashion business, recently showcasing some of her designs in Miami Beach, joined by her friend Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Victoria documented her outing in Miami, where she promoted her latest collection at The Webster.

“So thrilled for my fashion, #VBFragrance and #VBEyewear to be here in Miami,” she wrote on social media, revealing that her white suit is part of her Pre-Spring/Summer 2024 collection. “I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!” she added.

David Beckham showed support for his wife, sharing his appreciation in the comments. “Looking lovely as ever,” he wrote, proving that he is a proud husband.