Suri Cruise wears pastels while out in New York City

Suri Cruise has long been fond of pastel colors. Ever since she was a young girl, Suri has been protographed wearing colors like light pink and baby blue, a fashion trend that she retains to this day. While her style has evolved as she’s grown up, there are still some colors and patterns that she finds herself returning to.

Suri Cruise in New York

Photos show Cruise walking around New York as she carries a suitcase, presumably returning or preparing for some trip. The 17 year old was alone and comfortable moving around in the city, and wore an outfit made up of various colors. She wore a dark green shirt with a camo jacket on top, some jeans and black shoes. To protect herself from the cold, she wore a light blue puffer jacket that appears to be reversible, with the inner shade being a darker blue color. Lastly, she was carrying a pink carry on bag.

Cruise was talking on the phone or listening to music, wearing her wired headphones and carrying her iPhone in her hand. She wore her hair loose and wore little makeup, showcasing the stunning resemblance she bears to her mother.

Suri Cruise in New York

Suri and Katie’s similar fashion sense

Cruise can often be spotted exploring various neighborhoods in New York. While she’s mostly alone in these outings, she’s been photographed alongside friends and her mom, Katie Holmes. In early January, Cruise was photographed wearing a green puffer jacket and boasting a streetstyle that has made her mom into a fashion icon.

Cruise paired the jacket with some baggy jeans, black canvas shoes and added a pop of color with a scarf made out of different fabrics.