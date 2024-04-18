Suri Cruise celebrates her 18th birthday with a friend in NYC and flowers in her hair

Suri Cruise is celebrating her 18th birthday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted enjoying herself on a rainy day in New York City, walking around with a friend and a couple of gift bags.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise and a friend on her birthday

Photos captured by paparazzi showed Suri wearing an all denim look while she walked around the city with a friend. She wore a jean jacket, a brown button up sweater, and some jeans. She wore black shoes and styled her hair in an elaborate braid, which had some pink flowers braided in the strands of her hair. She wore some make up and was holding on to a bright pink umbrella, shielding herself and her friend from the rain.

Suri and her friend were holding on to some presents, so they were presumably leaving or going to a celebration for her birthday.

©GrosbyGroup



A closer look at Suri’s hairstyle

Suri’s future plans

Over the past year, sources have reported that Suri is getting ready for college. A source explained to The Daily Mail that she was interested in pursuing a career in fashion, and that she was applying to a variety of schools located all over the country. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” but she is leaning towards a school in NYC, said the source. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.“

While she has an interest in fashion, she also appears to have an interest in acting. Last year, it was reported that Suri starred in a high school production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” where she played the role of Morticia Addams. No matter what she chooses, the strong bond with her mother is obvious, with Suri taking an interest in two of the topics that her mother is an expert in.