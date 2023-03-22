Suri Cruise to follow in Katie Holmes’ footsteps & study fashion

Suri Cruise is getting older. The 16-year-old is about to embark in a new chapter of life: college. According to new reports, she’s applying for various universities. While no decisions have been made yet, it appears like she’s focused in staying in New York and in pursuing fashion, a topic that she’s greatly acquainted with thanks to her Katie Holmes’ influence.

According to The Daily Mail, a source that’s near the family revealed that Cruise was invested in fashion and that she was narrowing her focus on New York-based schools. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. (Katie) really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other,” said the source.

Katie Holmes is a towering fashion figure in New York, having been featured in multiple covers, including Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She’s a fixture at New York Fashion Week and is close friends with some of the world’s leading designers, including Christian Siriano and Tom Ford.

Holmes even had a fashion company that she closed in 2014. Her brand “Holmes & Yang” was created in partnership with her friend and stylish Jeanne Yang. Despite the brand, Holmes made it clear that there were no hard feelings and that she wanted to focus on being a mom. “I loved every minute of my time working on Holmes & Yang. I remain passionate about the design aesthetic we created, and am so happy with what Jeanne and I accomplished,” said Holmes to Elle UK. “However I am now concentrating on acting and motherhood, which did not leave the label the time and attention it deserved.”

©GettyImages



Holmes always look stunning on New York Fashion Week

We’ll have to wait and see if Suri Cruise chooses to pursue a career in fashion or if she chooses to do something else. One things for sure — she has plenty of options. At the age of 16, Cruise has some musical credits to her name, with her rendition of “Blue Moon” featured in her mother’s film, “Alone Together.”