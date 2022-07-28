Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’

When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits.

©GettyImages



Katie and Suri in New York.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Holmes discussed her daughter’s musical talents and how she ended up involved in her film, “Alone Together,” which Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in.

“I always want the highest level of talent,“ said Holmes. ”So I asked her! She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.’“ And while Cruise is musically gifted and will be featured in the soundtrack of Holmes’ upcoming film, Holmes makes it clear that her daughter is still a student. “She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall,” she said. “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

Holmes also discussed why the song “Blue Moon,” explaining that it’s featured in “Baby Boom” a movie starring Diane Keaton that’s one of the inspirations behind her own film. “Diane met my daughter when she was a year old,” Holmes shared.

“Alone Together” is Holmes’ latest film, following a love story between two people who end up quarantined in the same Airbnb during the start of the pandemic. “It feels very satisfying. It’s my second film that I directed and I feel like I learn every single time. And with this, I have a special sense of pride because it’s all of our film and there was so much collaboration,” she said of the experience in an interview with Reuters.

“Alone Together” is currently screening in select theaters and will be available to stream starting July 29th.