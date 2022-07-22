Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing her film ‘Alone Together’

Katie Holmes is sharing her experience directing the upcoming romantic drama ‘Alone Together,’ revealing that she wanted to keep things a little more interesting by never calling cut while filming the scenes for the movie.

The Hollywood actress and filmmaker shared some of the process and her favorite moments on set during a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Written and directed by Katie, the storyline for the film follows two strangers who find themselves sharing an Airbnb in New York City in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress told Seth Meyers that actor Jim Strugess said to her, “‘Every day I didn’t know what was going to happen,” so she thought “Yeah, but that’s the fun of it.”

“The script is sort of just there. So, I guess I’m unpredictable,” Katie declared. She also revealed that she wanted her movie to be “comforting,” so some of her inspirations in creating the project, came from watching many iconic romantic comedies during lockdown, including ‘Manhattan,’ ‘Annie Hall’, and ‘When Harry Met Sally.’

“I love actors, and some of the best experiences I had, came from working with Curtis Hanson, Christopher Nolan, and Ang Lee and then also doing All My Sons on Broadway,” the actress admitted. “I just felt so blessed because these directors all just took the time to help, you know, create a character. So, I try to give my actors and myself the space to create the characters and really play and improvise.”