Katie Holmes exudes bohemian vibes on ‘Good Morning America’ appearance

Katie Holmes was photographed in New York wearing a long and cozy-looking dress. While she looked very Bohemian and chic, the dress was a surprising choice considering the city’s aggressive heat.
Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to support Christian Siriano’s new store
The dress is Chloe and is brown and patterned. Holmes wore her hair down and had a little bit of makeup on, looking natural.
She paired the outfit with white shoes that had a small platform with brown details.
Holmes was one of the guests at “Good Morning America”, promoting her new film “Alone Together” which she wrote, directed, and starred in. “I’m always learning, and you’re just trying to figure out how to tell a story in every department,” Holmes said at its premiere. “Doing it all at the same time is a little tiring.”
Holmes has been promoting the film on her social media over the past couple of weeks, showing how excited she is for its release. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she took photographs alongside her cast and crew, and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, who was there to support her.
“I was intrigued how it would play out working with a co-star that was also the writer and the director of the project. I’d never experienced that on set before,” said her co-star Jim Sturgess to DuJour magazine. “But it turned out to be incredibly freeing and exciting. The three main people that I would need to communicate and collaborate with were all wrapped up into one person, and that person was right there in front of me, and thankfully was hugely open and generous.”
Sturgess was impressed by Holmes’ work ethic, especially since it was all done during the pandemic. “I was so impressed that Katie managed to not only write a screenplay during that time but organize herself and get the film financed and ready to go. That was something else.”