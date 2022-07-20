Katie Holmes exudes bohemian vibes on ‘Good Morning America’ appearance

Katie Holmes was photographed in New York wearing a long and cozy-looking dress. While she looked very Bohemian and chic, the dress was a surprising choice considering the city’s aggressive heat.

©GettyImages



Holmes didn’t appear to be affected by the heat.

The dress is Chloe and is brown and patterned. Holmes wore her hair down and had a little bit of makeup on, looking natural.

©GettyImages



She paired the outfit with comfy looking shoes.

She paired the outfit with white shoes that had a small platform with brown details.

Holmes was one of the guests at “Good Morning America”, promoting her new film “Alone Together” which she wrote, directed, and starred in. “I’m always learning, and you’re just trying to figure out how to tell a story in every department,” Holmes said at its premiere. “Doing it all at the same time is a little tiring.”

Holmes has been promoting the film on her social media over the past couple of weeks, showing how excited she is for its release. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she took photographs alongside her cast and crew, and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, who was there to support her.