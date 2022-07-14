Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to support Christian Siriano’s new store

Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to celebrate alongside Christian Siriano his new store. The actress enjoyed the fashion designer’s new retail concept, called The Collective West, in Westport, wearing a white shirt dress paired with a black bag and white and black strappy sandals.

Katie Holmes attends as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

In addition, Siriano also welcomes other A-Listers, including Debra Messing, Coco Rocha, and Laura Linney. “You can have anything you want at any time you want in New York City, but here is something really charming about the communities we are in and how they enjoy and appreciate fashion and the arts,” Rocha said, as reported by WWD.

Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha attend as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

Siriano has lived in Connecticut for nearly ten years; therefore, bringing his retail store to the community was a no-brainer. “The Westport lady is a bit more casual,“ he said. “We wanted to bring her a bit of glamour. Get her out of her Lululemon and into… something cooler.”

During Siriano’s party, Holmes, Rocha, and the rest of the guests we also able to delight in Christian Siriano’s ready-to-wear, accessories, interiors, and art, in addition to other young brands the designer is allowing showcasing their pieces, including Swoon Westport, Josh Levkoff Jewelry, Irene Lummertz Jewelry, Snif, Eny Parker, Bleusalt, Franny’s Farmacy, Bungalow’s Decor and Future Lovers of Tomorrow.