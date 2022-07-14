Christian Siriano Celebrates Opening Of THE COLLECTIVE WEST In Westport, CT
Celebrity outings

Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to support Christian Siriano’s new store

The actress enjoyed the fashion designer’s new retail concept, called The Collective West

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to celebrate alongside Christian Siriano his new store. The actress enjoyed the fashion designer’s new retail concept, called The Collective West, in Westport, wearing a white shirt dress paired with a black bag and white and black strappy sandals.

Christian Siriano Celebrates Opening Of THE COLLECTIVE WEST In Westport, CT©GettyImages
Katie Holmes attends as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

In addition, Siriano also welcomes other A-Listers, including Debra Messing, Coco Rocha, and Laura Linney. “You can have anything you want at any time you want in New York City, but here is something really charming about the communities we are in and how they enjoy and appreciate fashion and the arts,” Rocha said, as reported by WWD.

Christian Siriano Celebrates Opening Of THE COLLECTIVE WEST In Westport, CT©GettyImages
Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha attend as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

Siriano has lived in Connecticut for nearly ten years; therefore, bringing his retail store to the community was a no-brainer. “The Westport lady is a bit more casual,“ he said. “We wanted to bring her a bit of glamour. Get her out of her Lululemon and into… something cooler.”

During Siriano’s party, Holmes, Rocha, and the rest of the guests we also able to delight in Christian Siriano’s ready-to-wear, accessories, interiors, and art, in addition to other young brands the designer is allowing showcasing their pieces, including Swoon Westport, Josh Levkoff Jewelry, Irene Lummertz Jewelry, Snif, Eny Parker, Bleusalt, Franny’s Farmacy, Bungalow’s Decor and Future Lovers of Tomorrow.

Related

Get power suit inspiration from Katie Holmes who has master the look

Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York

Suri Cruise rocks her favorite blue sneakers and goes on a stroll with her friend

“Everything in here are just beautiful things I love,” he said. “I picked things that I thought complemented but didn’t compete with anything else here,” he said, also highlighting he doesn’t benefit from the other brand’s profits. “We don’t take commission, honestly that the was problem with the department-store world. I really want each brand to be successful. They make what they make.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more