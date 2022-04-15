Power suits are back in style! And lately many celebrities are offering us inspiration on how we too can pull off this classic and elegant look this spring. Katie Holmes is one of those and she is living proof that a tailored suit is no longer a boring and corporate look. Over the years, the Batman Begins star has truly mastered this style and has looked absolutely fabulous in all her trouser suits.

The coordinated pants and blazer ensemble has evolved into a more innovative way to show your personality and style, while looking empowered and put-together. So if you are thinking about adding a suit to your spring rotation, who better else to get inspo from than Katie who has definitely nailed the look.

Here some of her best suit looks from 2022 to 2006, when she was still married to Tom Cruice.