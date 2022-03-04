Suri Cruise looks casual and cute for solo stroll in NYC

Suri Cruise is embracing her own personal style as she grows into her own as a teenager.

The 15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted on a solo stroll through New York City this week, showing off her casual street style.

Cruise was wearing a green puffy jacket and a pair of dark flared jeans to combat the cold. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and a taupe face mask, making sure she stays safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of fans might confuse the teenager with her mom at first glace, looking like the spitting image of the Batman Begins actress with her long brown hair. Of course, even without a mask, Suri looks exactly like her mother, so it’s no surprise they’re even more similar in photos like this.

Fans have grown to love Cruise’s street style, seeing her nail some casual looks in recent months. Back in January, she stepped out in a unique denim jacket with a brown stripe going across her sleeves. She paired the statement peice with brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side and a pair of boots.

She’s also taken on elements on her famous mother’s style, nearly matching the 43-year-old during some of their joint outings.

During one recent stroll in New York City, the pair coordinated with grey shirts. While Katie paired hers with jeans, her daughter rocked a pair of red shorts.