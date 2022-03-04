Suri Cruise is spotted walking alone in New York City.

Suri Cruise looks casual and cute for solo stroll in NYC

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

Suri Cruise is embracing her own personal style as she grows into her own as a teenager.

The 15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted on a solo stroll through New York City this week, showing off her casual street style.

Cruise was wearing a green puffy jacket and a pair of dark flared jeans to combat the cold. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and a taupe face mask, making sure she stays safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Suri Cruise is spotted walking alone in New York City.©GrosbyGroup

A lot of fans might confuse the teenager with her mom at first glace, looking like the spitting image of the Batman Begins actress with her long brown hair. Of course, even without a mask, Suri looks exactly like her mother, so it’s no surprise they’re even more similar in photos like this.

Fans have grown to love Cruise’s street style, seeing her nail some casual looks in recent months. Back in January, she stepped out in a unique denim jacket with a brown stripe going across her sleeves. She paired the statement peice with brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side and a pair of boots.

Suri Cruise is spotted walking alone in New York City.©GrosbyGroup

She’s also taken on elements on her famous mother’s style, nearly matching the 43-year-old during some of their joint outings.

During one recent stroll in New York City, the pair coordinated with grey shirts. While Katie paired hers with jeans, her daughter rocked a pair of red shorts.

Related

Katie Holmes looks striking in a white suit and pink heels

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes prove it’s cool to match with your mom

Suri Cruise goes on a walk in NYC while wearing a great outfit



Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more