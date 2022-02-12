Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes prove it’s cool to match with your mom

Some teenagers would refuse to wear matching clothes with their mom but Suri Cruise, 15, and Katie Holmes, 43, are proving to be the coolest mother-daughter duo in NYC. On Wednesday, they headed out in the city wearing the same cream knit cardigan. They wore masks and showed their individual styles with the rest of the look.

Katie grabbed a coffee for her day and, wore stylish mom jeans, a black tank, and had her hair up in a bun. She also wore a necklace that looked like rose quartz.

Suri, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise wore grey comfortable pants and had bright blue high-top Converse. The teen will be legally allowed to drive in New York this April 18th.



While Katie and Suri have been enjoying NYC, Tom was recently filming the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise around the UK. It is reported that the M:1 7-8 will be his farewell to the franchise. But that doesn’t mean Tom won’t be busy, there is a highly anticipated film he is leading which is working with SpaceX and NASA to shoot on the International Space Station, per Insider.