Arnold Schwarzenegger loves being a grandparent, says Chris Pratt is ‘fantastic’

Arnold Schwarzenegger loves being a grandpa. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The former governor of California and forever movie star discussed his growing family, this new stage in his life, and his son-in-law, Chris Pratt.

“It’s the easiest thing to be a grandfather,” Said Schwarzenegger. ”They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave,” he said, laughing. “It’s fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house.“

Lyla is Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s daughter. The couple recently announced they were expecting a second baby, something that Schwarzenegger also discussed. When talking about the baby’s gender, Schwarzenegger said that it hasn’t been revealed to him yet. “I really don’t know. But I do blow it a lot of time, because I can’t shut my mouth,” he said. “It could easily be that they know, I don’t know, I don’t think so, because my wife never wanted to know. It was always a guessing kind of a game,” he said, referencing his past experience with his ex-wife Maria Shriver. “I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, she will probably go in the same direction and not want to know.”

Schwarzenegger and Shriver split a decade ago but finalized the divorce late last year. They have four kids together, Katherine, Patrick, Christopher and Christina. Schwarzenegger has another child, Joseph Baena, from a relationship with Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger also talked about his daughter and Pratt, how good of a couple they are, and the fact that they’re good people individually. “I love my daughter Katherine, is so wonderful and I’m so proud of her,” he said. Katherine Schwarzenegger is an author and public speaker, known for her self-help books. He also called Pratt a “fantastic” guy and a “great son in law.”