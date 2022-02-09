Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Super Bowl commercial has fans asking for a movie

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger might have one of the best Super Bowl commercials in history. The big game is just a few days away and the actors have a huge campaign with BMW for their new iX electric vehicle. Hayek shared a 60-second ad on her Instagram and, the Hollywood A-listers play the Greek God Zeus and his wife Hera as they retire from Mount Olympus to live on earth. However, Zeus can’t seem to come to terms with electric powers. “Trust me, it’s electrifying,” Hayek wrote in the caption.

The campaign is awesome, so of course, fans are ready to see Hayek and Schwarzenegger together on the big screen for real. Most of the comments on the Frida star’s post are along the lines of, “aww I wished this was a movie! It’s so funny and good” and “I need this to be a movie thanks!!”

Schwarzenegger shared the commercial on his page and wrote he had a great time filming with Hayek. “Now…GET TO THE CHARGER!!” He wrote referencing his iconic line in Predator. Fans left the same comments demanding a movie, “I thought is it a movie what a disappointment!” one user wrote.



It seems like there is going to be a couple of spots running for the campaign so hopefully we keep seeing more amazing content from the actors. Last week the Terminator star shared a hilarious ad for the campaign where Zeus is ordering a caramel macchiato.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 13, and fans around the world will watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams in Los Angeles. Along with epic commercials featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, fans can expect an amazing halftime show by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem,Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.