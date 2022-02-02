Mary J Blige wants her Hologic Super Bowl ad to remind women to put their health first

The Super Bowl is around the corner which means it‘s time for super commercials. Hologic is a global medical technology company that is making its first commercial debut despite being around for 36 years. Described as “global champion of women‘s health” they offer cutting-edge solutions that enhance and save lives with an emphasis on early and accurate detection and treatment of breast cancer. The company is going “big” for their first ad and will have the help of Mary J Blige, who is also performing during the halftime show.

Blige is one of the most successful R&B/hip-hop artists with a discography that has been the soundtrack to people’s love stories and she’s hoping the ad helps women put their health first. The singer told Variety, “The Super Bowl attracts one of the largest television audiences anywhere – the opportunity to reach women on such a stage appealed to me. I truly believe our health is our wealth.”

As noted by Variety, Hologic conducted a study this month found that nearly 50% of women ages 16 to 54 have not seen a medical professional for a health screening in the past year. The “Family Affair” singer explained, “I choose projects with an important message and a purpose. I chose to do this ad with Hologic because it spoke to me authentically with its health message and gave me a chance to talk to other women about the importance of putting their health first.”

While Blige is an iconic superstar, she wants her fans to see that she is “no different” than other women. “People will see Mary – me doing me – and how I make time to prioritize my health despite how busy I am every day. I’m no different than other women,” she said. “With this ad, I want to remind women that we can’t do for others unless we take care of our health first.”