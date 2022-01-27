Here’s how you can tune into Super Bowl LVI

It seems like just yesterday we were counting down the final seconds of 2021, and now, one of the biggest events of 2022 is already fastly approaching.

Super Bowl LVI is going down on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. According to reports from Gizmodo, if the NFL decides California’s COVID-19 restrictions are too restrictive, there is a contingency plan to host the Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Still, for those watching at home, the game will go on, regardless.

While a lot of folks watching the game don’t reeeeeally care about football, you might want to know the two teams playing--but that still hasn’t been decided. On January 30, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Later that day, the San Francisco 49ers will play against the Los Angeles Rams. The winners of those two games will face off for Super Bowl LVI.

Kickoff begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, with the halftime show expected to air around 8 p.m. ET--but that obviously depends on the pace of the game. In true California fashion, the highly-anticipated halftime performance will feature Los Angeles legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar alongside Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

And now, the all-important question: how can you actually watch the Super Bowl?

If you don’t have cable, you can stream the Super Bowl through a smart TV, set-top box, or dongle like a Chromecast with Google TV.

NBC’s live broadcast is available as a part of YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and fuboTV’s streaming packages. Streaming apps with on-demand content will also offer the game, including Peacock, Yahoo Sports, and NFL GamePass. For non-video coverage, you can turn your digital dial to Sirius XM and Westwood One radio stations (which are streaming on TuneIn).