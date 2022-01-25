Mila Kunis and Demi Moore joke about everything they have in common for awkward Super Bowl commercial

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have a lot in common...well, one big thing, in particular.

Ashton Kutcher’s current wife and his ex-wife unexpectedly teamed up for a new AT&T ad called “A Lot in Common,” one of the first Super Bowl commericals of 2022.

For the bit, the women play themselves at a high school reunion, nearly matching as the long-haired brunettes wear sparkly black dresses. As they sit at their respective tables, an award for “Most Admired Alum” is being announced, an honor they both think they are guarunteed to win.

Both ladies walk toward the stage before the award is announced, which is when they notice one another doing the same, making for an uncomfortable encounter.

“What are you doing here?” Mila asks Demi, who simply shrugs it off.

As they wait in the wings, another person is announced as the winner, leaving both actresses stunned as they stand on the stage.

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Moore says to Kunis.

Kunis jabs back, “We have a lot in common.”

While the joke here is obviously the fact that they married the same man, the whole bit is even funnier due to the fact that Mila Kunis and Demi Moore really did attend the same high school.

Both actresses attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, though two decades apart. Moore dropped out in her junior year, in the late 1970s, while Kunis graduated in 2001.

According to the That ‘70s Show actress, she was already working with AT&T when her husband’s ex-wife attending the same school was brought to her attention.

“I reached out to [Moore] and was so delighted she jumped on board,” Kunis told Entertainment Weekly.

Moore told EW, “Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?”

Demi and Ashton started dating in 2003 before tying the knot in 2005. In 2011, they announced they were divorcing. The next year, Kutcher and his longtime friend and former costar Mila Kunis started dating. They got married in 2015 and now have two children: 7-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Dimitri.