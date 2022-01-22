Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make green energy look awesome in a $100k Hummer electric truck

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are going electric. The couple recently acquired a sick $100k Hummer electric truck and, they took the stylish ride out in Los Angeles.





Ashton is clearly a fan of the brand because he was even wearing a Hummer EV sweatshirt. The Daily Mail notes that the Hummers come equipped with amenities such as high-definition screens on the inside, extreme off-roading capabilities, and specially-engineered Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires.



The couple are parents to Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood, 5, and after their hilarious showering scandal, we know they aren’t wasting water at home. But, they also made their dreams of having a sustainable farmhouse in Beverly Hills com true. As noted by Architectural Digest, they dubbed the place KuKu Farms, dug a well on the property to irrigate the land and, planted (and harvested) a field of corn during the COVID lockdown.

Their house is powered entirely by solar energy and, architect Haward Backen told Architecture Digest, “Ashton and Mila are concerned about the quality of the soil, the purity of the food they eat and the water they drink.” “The ideals of sustainability and regenerative farming aren’t just abstract concepts to them,” Backen added.

Plus, in 2017, Kutcher shared a tweet about global warming. “When Will Climate Change Make the Earth Too Hot For Humans?” He wrote with a link to a New York magazine article written by David Wallace-Wells titled “The Uninhabitable Earth.”

When Will Climate Change Make the Earth Too Hot For Humans? https://t.co/3ZcwcnYK2l — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 13, 2017

The couple had the world debating about showering schedules after they opened up about how often they bathe themselves and their kids. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. “Otherwise, there‘s no point,” he explained.

He went on to share he washes his “armpits” and “crotch daily and nothing else ever.” It seemed like the only thing people could talk about and they eventually joked about the situation showing video evidence that they take their kids a bath.