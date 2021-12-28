Kim Kardashian shows off over $150k worth of electric cars that Kris Jenner gifted for Christmas

If you’ve been wondering about what Kris Jenner bought for her 6 kids look no further. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to show off 6 customized electric cars that Kris bought for each of her kids. “Oh my god look at our Christmas presents from my mom, for all of her kids. How cool!” Kim said while showing panning the 6 colorful cars.

©Km Kardashian





As noted by Page Six this isn’t the first time Kris and the Moke brand collaborated for Christmas. In 2017 she received a fully customized Moke vehicle which was featured on their websites blog. If Kris paid for the cars outta pocket, the starting price for the eMoke is $20,975 and each addition made to the cars like white rims ($695), and white seats ($1200), cost more. And the momager likely wasn’t worried about overspending and added the high-performance charger ($895), and Bluetooth Stereo ($500) which would put her total at over $150k. Plus, the cars all have West Coast Customs on the license plates meaning Kris sent them into the famous automobile repair shop for more customizations.

©Km Kardashian





In the mix was a pink, rose, orange, yellow, blue, and white models of the car. The white model had a black skull decal added to the hood of the car which Kim said must be for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Kim said the pink ones belonged to her and Khloe Kardashian so the other three must be for Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian.

It’s unclear if the whole family celebrated Christmas together but Kim shared a gallery of photos Monday and it looks like she, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, and their grandma MJ were all together. Kim shared photos with Khloe and MJ as well Travis’ son Landon Barker.