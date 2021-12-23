Kourtney Kardashian kicks off Christmas celebrations wearing a green and red ensemble

Her name isn’t Rihanna by she is indeed shining bright like a diamond! Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the Christmas celebrations with her embellished green, blue, and red ensemble. The tv-personality and businesswoman took social media to share her most recent photoshoot, posing next to pal Veronique Vicari Barnes.

The images are part of a recent piece for her lifestyle website. “Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations exclusively @poosh,” she captioned one of the posts. Kourtney featured her Christmas trees on her blog and how she replaced traditional ornaments with red roses.

Kourtney is a huge fan of the holidays; therefore, she decided to share her famous family’s shopping list ahead of the month of December. Kardashian asked her sisters and mom what their loved ones would get this year for Christmas.

The 42-year-old tv personality and the eldest of the sisters revealed that she would be giving at-home infrared wraps, while her mom, Kris Jenner would be giving a vertical farm stand to her “friends, family, and grandchildren.”