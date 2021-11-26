If you befriend the Kardashian-Jenner family before Christmas, this is what you would get as a gift

The Kardashian-Jenner family are thoughtful gift givers, and they tend to pamper themselves and their close friends with items that really serve a purpose and are passionate about.

While most people prefer to keep their list private, Kourtney Kardashian decided to share her famous family’s shopping list on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Kourtney asked her sisters and mom what their loved ones would get this year for Christmas.

The 42-year-old tv personality and the eldest of the sisters revealed that she would be giving at-home infrared wraps. “Everyone knows I love a sauna detox as part of my self-care routine,” she wrote. “I’m really excited to gift this at-home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of the infrared light from their homes!”

Kris Jenner would be giving a vertical farm stand to her “friends, family, and grandchildren,” while Khloé Kardashian would do something similar and give away a compact kitchen composter. According to the Good American co-founder, she was able to teach her daughter True “about the importance of eliminating food waste.”

Kim Kardashian’s friends and family can expect a LED SmartRope. “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, so I wanted to give my friends and family this innovative and convenient jump rope that tracks your fitness goals,” the SKIMS founder shared.

Kendall Jenner, known for being a home buddy, will give a weighted blanket and her youngest sister Kylie Jenner a LED skincare light.