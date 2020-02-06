Say it loud, we’re celebrating black history month and we’re proud! Throughout the month of February, HOLA! USA is paying homage to the stories, food, music and history that has shaped the culture. Read ahead for the recent spotlight and stay tuned for more exciting #BHM content.



One of our favorite things about shopping is showing support to fellow Latinas (os), who are taking their entrepreneurship into the cultural spectrum. From catchy t-shirts that tell it how it is to cute earrings that celebrate our backgrounds, there’s an array of products that highlight and celebrate what it is to be Latina. That’s why in honor of Black History Month, we’re featuring some of our favorite Afro-Latina owned shops to support.

Scroll through the gallery for a round-up of products to put on your radar.