Black Friday and the most wonderful time of the year is around the corner and planning your shopping list ahead of time is an excellent idea to save money and make sure everyone in your household gets what they need.

Electronics is one of the most popular items to gifts this season; whether it is a gaming console, phone, laptop, tablet, or headphones, there’s always going to be someone excited to find them under the tree.

We know there are many options on the market; therefore, we decided to guide you and make your search easier and faster. Find below a list of the gifts every technology lover wants to receive this holiday.