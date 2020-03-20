Did you know Latinos currently make up a quarter of the country’s essential workers? Understanding the need to support the Latino community and essential workers, Unilever is making a long-term commitment to serve those in vulnerable situations. The household brand has launched -- United for America is Unilever’s movement to help deliver food, medical supplies, hygiene products, and other critical supplies to organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Feeding America, an organization that serves nearly one in every three Hispanic children in the U.S. each year. Get involved and send a special note to someone in the frontline. Unilever is inviting consumers to join them in sending letters of gratitude to the 11,000+ essential food bank employees across the country who are working tirelessly to provide food and supplies to millions of Americans in need each day.