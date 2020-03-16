Due to the coronavirus, we’re spending a lot more time indoors to prevent exposure to the global illness. It’s only natural to feel stressed out, uneasy and disappointed with daily devastating news. This is why it’s important to look at the positive and practice mindfulness at least for an hour a day. Take a moment or a few hour to shower yourself with love. We’ve rounded up candles, sprays and more beauty and wellness products to get you through these anxious times. May you find calmness and peace with these ideas.